Deutsche Bank falls 2.4% as ECB considers formal probe

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) drops 2.3% after reports that the European Central Bank is considering opening a formal investigation into the German lender for allegedly buying some of its own securities without authorization.

The alleged offense comes as Deutsche Bank seeks to improve its reputation with investors and its relationship with regulators after years of scandals.

The securities at issue are known as AT1 and AT2 bonds, which are designed to protect taxpayers from potential bailout costs if the bank runs into trouble by shifting the risk to the bonds' holders.

The ECB requires a bank to seek its authorization before buying its own AT1 and AT2 bonds.

In 2014, Deutsche Bank asked for permission in 2014 to purchase the bonds but was denied, Reuters reports, citing two people familiar with the matter. The bank continued to buy them anyway as it strove to create a liquid market, one of the people told Reuters.

The ECB is now in a fact-finding phase to determine if it should open a formal probe, they said.