Facebook refreshes Portal line with lower-priced devices

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is expanding its line of Portal video-call devices, including a model to bring its features to any TV set, which brings the device's features to lower price points.

The new Portal TV features a small camera intended to sit above or below a user's television set, allowing for immersive video calling using existing TVs. It will sell for $149 when available Nov. 5

The announcement also includes a refreshed base Portal device (with a 10-inch HD display) and a new Portal Mini (with an 8-inch HD display).

Portal sells for $179, and Portal Mini for $129.

Facebook is also offering $50 off bundling any two devices.

And it's enabling users to connect with friends on Portal through WhatsApp, in addition to Messenger calling.