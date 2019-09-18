ScPharma on track to refile Furoscix application in U.S. mid-2020

In a update to investors, scPharmaceuticals (SCPH -0.6% ) says that it remains on schedule to resubmit its U.S. marketing application for lead candidate FUROSCIX for the treatment of congestion in heart failure patients by mid-2020.

FUROSCIX is pH-neutral solution of a diuretic called furosemide that is administered via subcutaneous infusion by a wearable injector that is part of an integrated drug delivery system.

On another note, it has secured a new four-year $20M term loan facility from Solar Capital Ltd. and Silicon Valley Bank. It drew the funds at closing.