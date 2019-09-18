Plug Power targets $1B of annual revenue by 2024

Plug Power (PLUG +3.9% ) pushes to a 52-week high after unveiling a five-year plan to deliver $1B in annual sales by 2024, $170M of operating income and $200M of adjusted EBITDA.

Plug says it expects to generate $750M in annual revenue from its core material handling business, more than triple the $235M-$245M of expected revenue in 2019, plus $200M from the on-road electric vehicle market and $50M from stationary applications.

The company believes it can achieve operating income margin of 17% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%.

Separately, Plug says it reached a new agreement for United Hydrogen to supplement its hydrogen delivery operation with a dedicated supply of liquid hydrogen.