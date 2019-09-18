Scynexis up 11% on advancement of late-stage study of antifungal ibrexafungerp

Thinly traded nano cap SCYNEXIS (SCYX +11% ) is up on more than a 4x surge in volume in reaction to the completion of the last visit for the last patient in its Phase 3 clinical trial, VANISH 303, evaluating ibrexafungerp (formerly SCY-078) for the treatment of fungal infections, in both outpatient and inpatient settings. Topline data should be available in Q2 2020.

A data readout from a second Phase 3, VANISH 306, should also be available in Q2 2020.

If all goes well, the company expects to file a U.S. marketing application in H2 2020.