Activision launching 'Call of Duty: Mobile' Oct. 1

Activision (ATVI -1.4% ) has set an Oct. 1 launch for Call of Duty: Mobile.

That comes in all countries where Google Play and the App Store are supported, excepting Mainland China, Vietnam and Belgium.

The free-to-play game was developed by the Timi studio at Tencent (TCEHY -1.5% ).

It will also launch with Battle Royale mode among other multiplayer modes, and feature longtime characters from the Call of Duty series (including those from Modern Warfare and Black Ops).

The company had expanded its global rollout plan at a Unity keynote in March.