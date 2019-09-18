Roku slides as Comcast, Facebook add streaming wrinkles

Roku (ROKU -12% ) has slipped by double digits today as investors process the potential competition from Comcast's (CMCSA +0.4% ) expansion of the Flex streaming box, and a refreshed Facebook (FB +0.4% ) line of Portal devices horning in on the space.

That could affect Roku's foothold as the leader in streaming devices.

Comcast is including its Xfinity Flex box for free for Internet-only subscribers, getting a device into many more hands.

Meanwhile, Facebook reported approached Netflix and Walt Disney about including their services on its Portal device, which now has a renewed focus on allowing users to watch programming together via the Facebook Watch service.