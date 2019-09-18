GE bear stays negative, dismissing narrative of better than expected progress

J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa doubles down on his bearish outlook for General Electric (GE -1.2% ), saying investors' recent optimism via a better H1 on headline orders and recent guidance raise seems misplaced given few signs of improvement in GE's core Power business.

Reiterating his Underweight rating and $5 price target on GE shares, Tusa disagrees with "prevailing notions of better than expected progress on a turnaround," seeing no reason to change his view from both a long term secular standpoint and in the near term around GE-specific items.

Tusa says Q2's Power unit beat and management's new Power EPS and free cash flow guidance are somewhat deceiving in the absence of apples-to-apples guidance, given the quarter was the first under the restructured Power segment, and management offered little detail in breaking down the new unit's numbers.

GE Power's new guidance numbers also are unreliable given the company has not released restated financials for H2 2018, Tusa adds.

Tusa sees he struggles to see how "not delivering, not restructuring, while not investing in future generations of technology constitutes progress on a fix."