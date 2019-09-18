On the Move | Tech

Plex adds Lions Gate to upcoming video service

|About: Lions Gate Entertainment C... (LGF.A)|By:, SA News Editor

Media-app maker Plex has signed with Lions Gate (LGF.A -1.8%, LGF.B -1.8%) to add the studio's movies and TV shows to an upcoming ad-supported video service.

It's similar to a recent deal Plex made with Warner Bros., but that deal was U.S.-only, while Plex will be able to distribute Lions Gate titles worldwide with some restrictions.

Plex's service is likely to overlap with similar services available via Tubi, Roku (ROKU -13%) and Pluto TV (VIA -0.1%, VIAB -0.2%).

Plex continues to talk with studios as it prepares to launch the new service before year-end.

