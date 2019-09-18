Nomura cautious on Carnival

Nomura Instinet thinks Carnival (CCL -1.5% ) could post Q4 and 2020 guidance below consensus expectations due to higher fuel costs and limited yield growth upside.

"8% EPS growth next year will probably be in line with the S&P but lower than RCL and NCLH. Over time, CCL’s issues are fixable, but require tough decisions," updates analyst Harry Curtis.

Nomura has a Neutral rating on Carnival and price target of $52 vs. the sell-side average rating of Outperform and price target of $56.05.