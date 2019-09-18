'Law and Order' video deal could set standard - report

Law and Order Producer Dick Wolf and NBCUniversal (CMCSA +0.1% ) have begun shopping what could become the richest TV content library deal ever, dangling the vast stores of the police/legal drama and other Wolf work for streaming, The Hollywood Reporter says.

Count up the prolific Law and Order franchise (including SVU and Criminal Intent), Wolf's Chicago shows (Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago Justice) and perhaps FBI and New York Undercover, and there's more than 72 seasons of Wolf-produced television potentially part of a massive deal.

It's a transaction that could rival the $1B-plus reports for HBO Max's five-year Big Bang Theory deal.

NBCU's own upcoming Peacock is reportedly among a growing number of services who could bid for Wolf's content (which may or may not end up under one roof exclusively).