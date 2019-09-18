Nielsen takes minority stake in brand-safety firm - WSJ

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN -0.5% ) has taken a minority stake in OpenSlate, a brand-safety measurement company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Terms weren't disclosed, but the transaction values OpenSlate at more than $100M, according to the report.

OpenSlate's ability to analyze the nature and quality of video programs on platforms like YouTube and Facebook can be tapped by Nielsen to offer advertisers data on the quality of videos they might attach their brands to.

Multiple stories this year have documented brand advertising appearing on "unsafe" videos, or those with inappropriate comment threads attached.

OpenSlate says it has measured and scored more than 600M ad-supported videos.