Stocks extend decline ahead of Fed decision

About 15 minutes before the Fed announces its monetary policy decision, the three major U.S. stock averages extend their declines.
The Nasdaq falls 0.6%, the S&P 500 slips 0.4%, and the Dow declines 0.3%.
Among the S&P 500 industry sectors, the biggest decliners are industrials (-0.8%) and information technologies (-0.6%), while utilities bucks the trend with a 0.5% increase.
10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 1.75%.
Crude oil falls 2.2% to $58.04 per barrel.
Gold rises 0.1% to $1,515.30 per ounce.
The Dollar Index rises 0.1% to 98.34.
