Stocks extend decline ahead of Fed decision

|By:, SA News Editor

About 15 minutes before the Fed announces its monetary policy decision, the three major U.S. stock averages extend their declines.

The Nasdaq falls 0.6%, the S&P 500 slips 0.4%, and the Dow declines 0.3%.

Among the S&P 500 industry sectors, the biggest decliners are industrials (-0.8%) and information technologies (-0.6%), while utilities bucks the trend with a 0.5% increase.

10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 1.75%.

Crude oil falls 2.2% to $58.04 per barrel.

Gold rises 0.1% to $1,515.30 per ounce.

The Dollar Index rises 0.1% to 98.34.

