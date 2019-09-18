McDermott says 'routinely hires external advisors to evaluate opportunities'

Trading resumes in McDermott (MDR -44.2% ) after the company issues a statement in response to its earlier halt, saying it "routinely hires external advisors to evaluate opportunities for the company."

A few minutes ago, WSJ confirmed market chatter that the company has engaged turnaround consulting firm Alix Partners to advise on efforts to improve cash flow and stem a recent spate of net losses.

MDR says it "is taking positive and proactive measures, as we have done in the past, intended to improve its capital structure and the long-term health of its balance sheet."

Trading had been halted for three hours after shares had plunged nearly 50% on heavy volume.