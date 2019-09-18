WeWork CEO still chasing high valuation?

WeWork (WE) CEO and co-founder Adam Neumann continues to think the company is worth more than its $47B valuation in January, according to a new WSJ profile on the exec.

That picture conflicts with yesterday's FT report that Neumann told employees he has been "humbled" by WE's IPO stumble while saying he needed to learn more about leading a public company.

In other WE news, fund managers and capital markets professionals tell Reuters that WeWork is facing a rapidly closing window to go public before the end of this year due to weak IPO demand and a more risk-averse Q4 attitude.