FOMC participants lower rate midpoint for 2019 to 1.625%

With the Fed's decision to cut the federal fund target rate range by 25 basis points to 1.75%-2.00%, the FOMC participants also put out their projections for 2019-2022 and longer-run estimates.

The largest number of participants, seven, project 1.625% midpoint for 2019, and eight see that same midpoint for 2020.

They see rates rising in 2021 with five participants seeing a midpoint of 2.375% and four expecting a midpoint of 2.125%%.

For 2022, five see a midpoint of 2.375% and four see a midpoint of 2.125%.

For the longer-term rate range, eight put the midpoint at 2.500%.