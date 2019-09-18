Xcel Energy to partner with Itron to transform utility operations

Xcel Energy (XEL -0.3% ) says it reached an agreement with Itron (ITRI +1.4% ) to secure smart meters to install across its system, part of a new strategic collaboration to develop smart technology for the energy grid.

XEL says the partnership will help bring smart meters to its customers over the next five years and create opportunities for new software applications to help save energy and costs while helping the industry shift to cleaner sources of power.

XEL says it plans to eventually install smart meters throughout its entire service territory, subject to regulatory approval.