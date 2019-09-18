Matador Resources started at Buy at Williams as capital efficiencies improve

Matador Resources (MTDR -2.9% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $26 price target at Williams Capital, driven by a positive rate of change into 2020 and beyond.

Williams analyst Gabriele Sorbara expects MTDR's capital efficiencies will significantly improve from the transition to longer laterals on larger pads, and sees an upward bias to estimates on continued execution as MTDR's management team guides conservatively.

Sorbara says MTDR deserves a premium valuation, justified by its execution, Delaware Basin asset quality and depth, and looming rate of change story, as well as growing upside from its 51% interest in San Mateo Midstream, which she values at greater than $500M, net of debt.

MTDR's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Bearish.