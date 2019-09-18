Target's small-format concept seen expanding

Bank of America Merrill Lynch keeps Target (TGT -0.8% ) locked in as a top pick after taking in the retailer's presentation at GroceryShop.

The BAML analyst team notes that Target is opening its 100th small-format store and expects to continue to open 30 annually. Target sees more room to grow in New York City beyond the current 5 Manhattan stores. Looking ahead, Target also sees small-format opportunities in Miami, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Seattle, Phoenix and Cincinnati.

"TGT’s smaller stores have flexible formats that can take over regional grocer and sporting goods store spaces and offer more localized assortments," reads the firm's update.