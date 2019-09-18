Time to take profits in TerraForm Power, J.P. Morgan analyst says

TerraForm Power (TERP -1.6% ) is lower after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight with a $17 price target, citing valuation after surging 57% YTD.

JPM analyst Mark Strouse thinks the rally is justified, given TERP's solid execution of growth and cost savings initiatives, but the stock has climbed beyond the firm's current price target, warranting the downgrade.

Strouse estimates dividends of $0.81/share for FY 2019 and $0.85/share for 2020, in-line with the company's long-term target of 5%-8% growth, and looks for "pullbacks or stronger than expected DPS growth as opportunities to potentially get more constructive."

TERP's average Sell Side Rating is Hold and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral, but its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.