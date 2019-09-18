Markel announces pricing terms for cash tender offers

Markel Corp. (MKL +1.4% ) will pay $1,038.70 per $1,000 principal for Alterra's 6.25% senior notes due 2020 and $1,053.60 per $1,000 principal amount for Markel's 5.35% senior notes due 2021.

Consideration for each series of notes was calculated at 2:00 PM ET on Sept. 18, 2019. There are $350M of Alterra 2020 notes outstanding and $250M of Markel 2021 notes outstanding.

The tender offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 PM ET Sept. 18, 2019 unless extended.

Yesterday Markel and Alterra issued notices of redemption for notes not purchased in the tender offer.