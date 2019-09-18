BHP boss gets big pay cut; future pay increasingly linked to climate metrics

BHP (BHP -0.8% ) CEO Andrew Mackenzie's annual pay tumbled by almost 25% in the wake of an unexplained death at one of the company's Queensland mines and a runaway iron ore train cost him part of his short-term bonus.

Mackenzie's short-term bonus fell by more than $1M from 2018 to $1.3M while his base salary was maintained at $1.7M, taking his total earnings including other benefits to $3.5M from $4.6M in the prior year.

The news comes as the company says it will increase the proportion of its CEO bonus that is linked to reducing carbon emissions and other climate metrics.

BHP says there will be "increased weighting, specificity and transparency on climate change" in metrics to decide Mackenzie's annual bonus starting in July 2020.