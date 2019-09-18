EMC Insurance shareholders approve acquisition by EMCC

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) says the required majority of its outstanding common stock not owned by Employers Mutual Casualty Company, its subsidiaries, and executive officers and directors have voted in favor of the proposed acquisition of EMCI for $36.00 per share in cash.

Holders of ~68% of unaffiliated outstanding shares of common stock as of Aug. 8, 2019 record date voted in favor of the transaction.

The deal is expected to close on Sept. 19, 2019.

