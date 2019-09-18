CACI targets raised after investor day

Cowen maintains an Outperform rating on CACI (NYSE:CACI) and raises the target from $227 to $233.

The firm says the investor day event "offered upbeat color" on Q1.

Jefferies stays on the sidelines but raises its target from $205 to $240, noting that CACI's 12% revenue growth rate is outpacing its peers due to the company's acquisitions.

Key quote: "Mgmt. reiterated FY20 guidance w/ revs in the range of $5.5-$5.7b implies an increase of 12% y/y at the midpoint, including 5.5% organic growth."

Jefferies models GAAP operating margins of 8.5% in FY21, up from 7.6% in FY19.