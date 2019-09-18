Buffett protege strikes out on her own - WSJ

One of Warren Buffett's key lieutenants, Tracy Britt Cool, is leaving Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) to start up her own investment vehicle that will acquire companies for the long term -- like Berkshire does, but on a smaller scale, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Britt Cool joined Berkshire in 2009 as Buffett's financial assistant, a job he created for her. In 2014, she became CEO of Berkshire-owned cookware company Pampered Chef.

She'll leave Pampered Chef at the end of March and will resign from the Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) board in Q1 2020.

During her tenure at Berkshire, she has at various times served as chairman of Benjamin Moore & Co., Larson-Juhl, Johns Manville, and Oriental Trading Co.

"She was the fireman," Buffett told the WSJ in an interview. "Anything I've assigned her she's done a first-class job on."