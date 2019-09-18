HCP establishes $1B commercial paper note program

Sep. 18, 2019 4:23 PM ETHashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)PEAKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • HCP Inc. (NYSE:HCP) may issue, from time to time, short-term debt securities with varying maturities not to exceed 397 days from the date of issue.
  • Amounts available under the program may be borrowed, repaid, and re-borrowed from time to time, with the maximum aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding at any one time not exceeding $1.0B.
  • Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • HCP expects to use its revolving credit facility as a liquidity backstop for the repayment of the notes issued under the program.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.