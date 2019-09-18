HCP establishes $1B commercial paper note program
Sep. 18, 2019 4:23 PM ETHashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)PEAKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- HCP Inc. (NYSE:HCP) may issue, from time to time, short-term debt securities with varying maturities not to exceed 397 days from the date of issue.
- Amounts available under the program may be borrowed, repaid, and re-borrowed from time to time, with the maximum aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding at any one time not exceeding $1.0B.
- Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- HCP expects to use its revolving credit facility as a liquidity backstop for the repayment of the notes issued under the program.