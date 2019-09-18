Stocks close roughly even following Fed rate move

Stocks finished flat after the Federal Reserve voted as expected to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point while the members were split over today's decision and the outlook for further reductions.

The Fed's latest economic projections showed, on balance, that policy makers expect to leave rates unchanged, and investors were comfortable with the message, as the S&P 500 ended near where it was before the Fed announced its rate move.

The S&P 500 financials sector (+0.4%) provided surprising leadership on the day, with utilities (+0.5%) also outperforming, while the energy sector (-0.4%) lagged as crude oil prices continued to pull back, as WTI October crude settled -2.1% at $58.11/bbl.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve saw some flattening activity following the Fed decision, with the two-year yield rising 2 bps to 1.75% and the 10-year yield sliding 3 bps to 1.79%; the U.S. Dollar Index also strengthened, adding 0.3% to 98.55.

Meanwhile, economic warnings aren't going away, as FedEx shares fell 13% after the company slashed its profit forecast for the year and warned it faces higher costs and lower revenue.