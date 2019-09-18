JCDecaux still interested in CCO purchase - report

Advertising specialist JCDecaux (OTCPK:JCDXF) told the Communacopia audience today that buying rivals Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) or Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) isn't on its agenda, after expressing some M&A wishes over the past few years.

But it's still interested in taking on part or all of CCO, co-CEO Jean-Francois Decaux tells Dealreporter, particularly for its U.S. business. (h/t Bloomberg)

It's clear CCO isn't for sale despite a depressed share price, Dealreporter cites Decaux as saying on the conference sidelines.