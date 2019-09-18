Northern Trust implements CFO succession

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) names Jason Tyler, currently CFO of Northern Trust's Wealth Management business, to succeed S. Biff Bowman as the company CFO.

Bowman will step down from his role as CFO effective Jan. 1, 2020 and will retire from the company on Feb. 28, 2020.

Tyler joined Northern Trust in 2011 and has served in roles including global head of the Institutional Group at Northern Trust Asset Management and global head of Corporate Strategy.

Before joining Northern Trust, he worked at Ariel Investments as senior vice president and director of research operations.