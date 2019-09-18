U.S. Steel guides for larger than expected Q3 loss

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -5.2% after-hours after estimating a Q3 adjusted loss of $0.35/share vs. analyst consensus for a $0.07/share loss, as well as Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $115M.

U.S. Steel sees the impact of falling steel prices through Q2 and the larger than expected drop in scrap prices hurting flat-rolled earnings in H2 2019, with two blast furnaces expected to remain idled through at least the end of the year.

The company also expects its tubular segment to remain under pressure for the rest of the year amid weaker demand conditions and high import levels, causing it to cut its full-year shipment guidance to 700K tons.

Rival Nucor also offered similar downbeat guidance on Monday.