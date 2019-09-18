Brookfield, Oaktree Capital set deadline for consideration election

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) set Sept. 25, 2019 at 5:00 PM ET as the deadline for holders of Oaktree Class A common units and of limited partnership units in Oaktree Capital Group Holdings to elect whether they want cash or share in exchange for their units.

Brookfield and Oaktree expect that the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement will close on Sept. 30, 2019.

Previously: Oaktree surges as Brookfield agrees to buy majority stake (March 13)