NCR to retire convertible preferred stock held by Blackstone

NCR Corp. (NYSE:NCR) enters an agreement with Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to retire the series A convertible preferred stock the private equity firm holds in NCR.

NCR will pay Blackstone $302M in cash in exchange for 237,673 shares of preferred stock and the agreement to convert its remaining 274,548 shares of preferred stock to ~9.16M shares of common stock.

The agreement with Blackstone eliminates preferred stock dividends of $28.5M per year and reduces NCR's diluted share count by ~7.9M shares.

NCR sees the deal adding to 2020 EPS by ~7 cents.

The $302M in cash was funded through NCR's existing credit facility and cash on hand.

NCR reaffirms 2019 revenue, cash flow, and non-GAAP EPS guidance.