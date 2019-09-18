Flagstar Bank sheds exposure to Live Well Financial

Flagstar Bank, a unit of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), completes the sale of all securities acquired as collateral for its loan to Live Well Financial.

As a result, Flagstar has no further exposure remaining.

"Criminal and civil legal proceedings are progressing as expected against Live Well and its principals. We continue to cooperate with prosecutors and the SEC, and will otherwise actively pursue all legal remedies available to us," said Flagstar President and CEO Alessandro DiNello.

Flagstar expects to report a recovery of $1M in Q3 2019 and hopes to realize additional recoveries.