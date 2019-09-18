Top News | Tech | On the Move

AT&T explores DirecTV split - WSJ

|About: AT&T Inc. (T)|By:, SA News Editor

AT&T (NYSE:T) is exploring a DirecTV divorce, the WSJ reports.

That might come via a spin-off or combination with Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH).

AT&T is up 1.3% after hours and DISH is up 1.4%.

The headlines follow a couple of weeks of pressure from activist Elliott Management over the company's heavy acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner.

Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen said yesterday that a DirecTV/Dish combo has "always made sense" because of synergies and economics, but has always faced the challenge of regulatory approval.

Rapidly developing story ...

