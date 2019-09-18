AT&T explores DirecTV split - WSJ

AT&T (NYSE:T) is exploring a DirecTV divorce, the WSJ reports.
That might come via a spin-off or combination with Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH).
AT&T is up 1.3% after hours and DISH is up 1.4%.
The headlines follow a couple of weeks of pressure from activist Elliott Management over the company's heavy acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner.
Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen said yesterday that a DirecTV/Dish combo has "always made sense" because of synergies and economics, but has always faced the challenge of regulatory approval.
Rapidly developing story ...
