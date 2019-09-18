AT&T explores DirecTV split - WSJ (updated)

AT&T (NYSE:T) is exploring a DirecTV divorce, the WSJ reports.

That might come via a spin-off or combination with Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH).

AT&T is up 1.3% after hours and DISH is up 1.4% .

The headlines follow a couple of weeks of pressure from activist Elliott Management over the company's heavy acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner.

Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen said yesterday that a DirecTV/Dish combo has "always made sense" because of synergies and economics, but has always faced the challenge of regulatory approval.

Updated 5:41 p.m.: AT&T has considered floating DirecTV into its own public company or combining its assets with Dish Network's, according to the report. But the unit still provides a sizable volume of cash flow and accounts.

When Dish predecessor EchoStar and then-DirecTV owner Hughes Electronics tried to merge in 2001, it was blocked on antitrust grounds. And Dish worked to acquire DirecTV before AT&T won that sweepstakes for $49B in 2015.