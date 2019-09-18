China Gold says Iamgold good fit for acquisition strategy - Reuters

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) would fit well with China Gold International Resources' (OTCPK:JINFF) oversees acquisition strategy as the Chinese state-run company seeks to buy producing gold mines, according to a company executive.

China Gold is aggressively looking to add to its project pipeline and IAG is "an example" of a good fit, executive VP Jerry Xie tells Reuters at the Denver Gold Forum.

IAG CEO Stephen Letwin said earlier at the conference that he would not comment on specific deals but the company was open to partnering on its projects with strategic investors.