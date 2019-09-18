C.H. Robinson to spend $1B for hiring, expanding tech tools

Top freight broker C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) says it plans to spend $1B to hire more data scientists, engineers and developers, doubling its technology spending over the next five years as it tries to fend off challenges from a growing field of digital startups.

CHRW's spending plan comes as digital freight-booking startups such as Uber Freight compete for a bigger slice of the truck brokerage market with technology that aims to connect truckers with shippers more efficiently.

The push to automate the manual processes in booking freight shipments could reduce profitability for the middlemen that arrange the transport of goods for manufacturers, retailers and other businesses, says Stephens analyst Jack Atkins.

Established transportation and logistics companies including XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) also are spending millions to automate and digitize their brokerage operations.