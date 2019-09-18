Duke Energy, Sprint sign power deal for new Texas wind project

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) announces plans to build and own a 182 MW wind farm in Texas after signing a 12-year virtual power purchase agreement with Sprint (NYSE:S) for most of the power produced by the project.

Construction on the Maryneal Windpower project - Duke Energy Renewables' eighth announced this year - in Nolan County is expected to start early next year, with commercial production starting by year-end 2020.

The project will increase Duke Energy Renewables' U.S. wind capacity to more than 3,000 MW; the company also has about 1,000 MW of solar power.