Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge

Even as gold bullion trades near six-year highs, the sentiment in presentations and interviews from mining executives (NYSEARCA:GDX) at the Denver Gold Forum this week was the need to maintain discipline, Bloomberg reports.

"The message to the mines isn't 'It's open season now,'" for ramping up production at all cost, Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) CEO Sean Boyd said.

CEOs including Sebastien de Montessus of Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) and Paul Rollinson of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) emphasized they felt no pressure to explore dealmaking, a notion reaffirmed by Barrick Gold's (NYSE:GOLD) Mark Bristow, who added that consolidation would be good for the industry.

Incoming Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) CEO Tom Palmer said he could sit tight on spending even if it means not reaching a previously announced goal of up to $1.5B in asset sales after the company's merger with Goldcorp.

A rare exception came from China Gold International, which said it was on the hunt for acquisitions to replenish its pipeline.

