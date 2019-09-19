Model 3 scores top safety rating at IIHS

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 has earned the top safety rating from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, becoming the first Tesla to do so.

The company's cars generally rank among the most expensive vehicles to insure - due to their high repair costs for components and sensor equipment - prompting Tesla last month to launch an insurance service in California.

The EV maker hopes to offer lower rates in the state, its biggest market, because of the safety features on its vehicles.