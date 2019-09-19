Deutsche discussed adding assets to bad bank

Some senior Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) officials have discussed the possibility of putting additional problematic assets worth billions of euros into a unit it created earlier this year, if the bank is able to sell assets already held within that "bad bank," Reuters reports.

The lender needs more capital to be able to absorb the losses that will likely come from shedding problematic assets, but after raising €29.3B in capital over the past nine years, it does not have room to ask investors for more.