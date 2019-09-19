Purdue Pharma seeks to halt opioid suits

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to halt for roughly nine months more than 2,600 lawsuits alleging the company and its controlling Sackler family helped fuel the U.S. opioid crisis.

An injunction would preserve money that would otherwise be drained through prolonged legal battles, according to the company, which is spending more than $5M a week in legal fees and related expenses.

"This filing isn't a surprise. It's yet another effort by Purdue to avoid accountability and shield the Sackler family fortune," said Massachusetts AG Maura Healey, who has sued both the company and family members.