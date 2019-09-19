BOJ, SNB hold rates; BOE up next

The Swiss National Bank kept its policy rate and deposit rate at minus 0.75%, declining to join a global move that's seen monetary loosening by the ECB and the Federal Reserve in the past week.

Also living in negative rate land, the Bank of Japan held off from offering more stimulus as some had hoped, though it called for a re-examination of prices and the economy at its October meeting.

Next up is the Bank of England, which is expected to stand pat due to elevated Brexit uncertainty, but it will be interesting to see if the minutes suggest any tweaks to its forecasts.