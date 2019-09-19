Brexit talks shift to Irish solutions

In a move that replace the contentious Irish backstop, Boris Johnson could designate Northern Ireland as a "special economic zone," according to British officials.

A meeting with the EU's Jean-Claude Juncker this week saw "no progress" on the backstop, an insurance policy to maintain an open border in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Britain's Supreme Court today will hear a third and final day of legal arguments on whether Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended parliament in the run-up to Brexit.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, DBUK, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, QGBR, HEWU, UGBP, FLGB, ZGBR