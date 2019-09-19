Amazon rolls out cash payment options

"Amazon PayCode," which lets shoppers buy something online, then show up at one of 15,000 Western Union locations in person to pay in cash, will be rolling out in the U.S. in coming weeks.

The company also unveiled "Amazon Cash," which will allow users to load cash into their Amazon balance in person, so they can make online purchases later.

That's now available in over 100,000 cash-loading locations nationwide. Cash options can help those without a bank account or access to the traditional banking system.