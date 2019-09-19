Futures dip with eyes on central banks

Wall Street futures are slightly lower, down 0.3% , after ending roughly flat on Wednesday as traders digested a 25 bps rate cut from a divide Federal Reserve.

While the "moderate" policy seemed to disappoint markets, Jerome Powell highlighted that "if the economy does turn down, then a more extensive sequence of rate cuts could be appropriate."

U.S. and Chinese deputy trade negotiators are also set to resume face-to-face talks today for the first time in nearly two months, aiming to lay the groundwork for high-level talks in early October.

