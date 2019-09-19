Bank of England keeps rate unchanged

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee keeps its key Bank Rate at 0.75% in a unanimous vote.

Also voted unanimously to keep the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves at £10B ($12.5B).

Also voted to maintain stock of U.K. government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves at £435B.

Notes that Brexit-related developments are making U.K. economic data more volatile, with GDP falling by 0.2% in Q2 and expected to rise by 0.2% in Q3.

"The Committee judges that underlying growth has slowed, but remains slightly positive, and that a degree of excess supply appears to have opened up within companies," BOE said in its statement.

"Brexit uncertainties have continued to weigh on business investment, although consumption growth has remained resilient, supported by continued growth in real household income."

The British pound slips 0.1% against the U.S. dollar to

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, FKU, DGBP, HEWU, UGBP, FLGB, ZGBR