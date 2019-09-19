Novo Nordisk up 2% premarket on positive Tresiba data

New data from the CONCLUDE study showed an overall lower risk of hypoglycemia in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) uncontrolled on basal insulin with/without oral antidiabetic drugs who were receiving Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) Tresiba (insulin degludec) compared to insulin glargine U300. The results were presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Society of Diabetes in Barcelona.

The primary endpoint of the rate of overall symptomatic hypoglycemia in the maintenance period of 36 weeks numerically favored Tresiba but fell short of statistical significance, but was statistically valid during the total treatment period of up to 88 weeks.

The FDA first approved Tresiba in September 2015.