Wells Fargo teams up with Plaid in data exchange pact

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) enters a data exchange agreement with Plaid data platform, giving Wells Fargo customers greater control over the bank account information they share with Plaid-supported apps, including the ability to turn on or off data sharing through Wells Fargo's Control Tower.

The API used in the agreement will utilize a more secure, tokenized “handshake” between the companies’ servers through which customers’ financial data will be shared. Once integrated, the API will allow customers to share their financial data, while also maintaining the privacy of their user credentials.

Plaid will access Wells Fargo’s data exchange API on Wells Fargo’s Gateway Channel, the bank’s open API channel that allows commercial and corporate banking customers to integrate Wells Fargo products, services, and information into their own digital environments.

The data exchange API is aligned with the Financial Data Exchange standard and Plaid’s data-sharing principles