Darden -2% after soft outlook

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reports same-restaurant sales rose 0.9% in FQ1 to fall short of the consensus expectation for a gain of 1.3%.

Same-restaurant sales were up 2.2% for the Olive Garden chain during the quarter and 2.6% for the LongHorn Steakhouse. Same-restaurant sales fell at Bahama Breeze, Seasons 42, Yard House and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen.

Restaurant margin was 21.3% of sales vs. 20.8% consensus.

Looking ahead, Darden sees FY20 revenue growth of 5.3% to 6.3% vs. +6.4% consensus and EPS of $6.30 to $6.45 vs. $6.40 consensus. The company expects ~50 gross and 44 net restaurants openings during the full year.

Shares of Darden are down 2.07% premarket to $124.50.

